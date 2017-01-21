WASHINGTON Jan 21 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet next week with British Prime Minister Theresa May and has talked about meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Jan. 31, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Saturday.

The date of May's visit was not immediately clear in the brief statement from Spicer.

"The president will welcome his first foreign leader this Thursday when the United Kingdom's Theresa May will come to Washington on Friday," Spicer said. Spicer was not immediately available to clarify whether the meeting would be on Thursday or Friday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)