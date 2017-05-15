(In May 12 item, corrects paragraph 3 to show that episode
lasts 90 minutes, not an hour)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK May 15 Actress Melissa McCarthy took
her impersonation of Sean Spicer, the White House press
secretary, to the streets of New York City on Friday, rolling
through midtown traffic on a motorized lectern in an apparent
shoot for "Saturday Night Live."
McCarthy is due to host the NBC television show on Saturday,
when she is expected to revive her portrayal of Spicer as a
gum-chewing shouter who berates and threatens journalists for
asking probing questions.
The 90-minute-long skit show has been broadcast live since
it began in 1975.
Cellphone videos posted on social media showed McCarthy
suited up shouting at cars to get out of the way as she cruised
through traffic.
Spicer said in an interview with the news magazine show
Extra in February that the impression was "funny," although he
also suggested she "could dial back" the performance somewhat.
He has also referred to McCarthy's tendency, when dressed as
Spicer, to drive a motorized lectern rapidly toward a reporter
who asks an aggravating question.
"Don't make me make the podium move," he said to laughter at
a news briefing in March in response to a pointed question about
the latest employment figures.
Spicer's boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, has been a guest
host on "Saturday Night Live" twice, in 2004 and 2015. He now
takes a dim view of the show, which has also regularly featured
an unflattering portrayal of him by Alec Baldwin wearing orange
make-up.
On Twitter, Trump has called the show "unwatchable,"
"biased," "not funny" and "sad."
