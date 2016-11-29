U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) waves to supporters with his wife, former United States Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes to have several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees confirmed on his first day in office on Jan. 20.

"In the past, we've been able to confirm a number of an incoming president's Cabinet appointments on day one, and we hope on January 20," McConnell said.

"Even though there's a lot going on that day, we hope to be able to vote on and confirm a number of the president's selections for the Cabinet so he can get started," the Kentucky Republican said.

