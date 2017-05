U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took his first official actions as U.S. president on Friday, sending his Cabinet nominations to the Senate and calling for a national day of patriotism, his spokesman said.

Trump, who was sworn into office earlier on Friday, also signed into a law a waiver to allow Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, to serve, Sean Spicer said.

