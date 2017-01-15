(Adds dropped reporting credit)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Jan 15 President-elect Donald
Trump's team could move the White House press briefing room from
the West Wing to another location that accommodates more media
from around the country, incoming White House Chief of Staff
Reince Priebus said on Sunday.
Esquire magazine reported on Saturday that the Trump
administration planned to relocate White House reporters from
the press room to the White House Conference Center or the Old
Executive Office Building next door.
Speaking on ABC's "This Week", Priebus said the team
discussed moving news conferences out of the small West Wing
briefing room to the Old Executive Office, which is part of the
White House complex. He said no decision had been made.
"I know that some of the folks in the press are uptight
about this, and I understand," Priebus said. "The only thing
that's been discussed is whether or not the initial press
conferences are going to be in that small press ... the press
room that people see on TV is very, very tiny."
"So no one is moving out of the White House. That is the
White House, where you can fit four times the number of people
in the press conference, allowing more press, more coverage from
all over the country ... That's what we're talking about."
Such a move would mark a potential change in access for
reporters as the current briefing room is only steps from the
Oval Office. The White House Conference Center had been used as
a temporary press room during the George W. Bush administration.
The current press room has about 49 seats. Trump has long
had contentious relations with what he refers to derisively as
the "mainstream media," banning some news outlets during the
presidential campaign and publicly criticizing individual
reporters.
Those tensions escalated last week after some news
organizations reported unsubstantiated allegations that
suggested the president-elect could be blackmailed by Russia.
The White House Correspondents' Association objected in a
statement to "any move that would shield the president and his
advisers from the scrutiny of an on-site White House press
corps," and said that it would fight to keep the briefing room
and access to senior administration officials open. Jeff Mason,
a Reuters White House correspondent, is president of the WHCA.
On CBS' "Face the Nation," Vice President-elect Mike Pence
said there was a "tremendous" amount of interest in the incoming
administration.
"The interest of the team is to make sure that we
accommodate the broadest number of people who are interested and
media from around the country and around the world," Pence said.
The briefing room was built in 1970 by Richard Nixon over an
old swimming pool installed by Franklin Roosevelt that was used
regularly by John F. Kennedy but underutilized by later
administrations. But the presence of reporters at the White
House dates back even farther.
In addition to theater-style seats where the White House
press secretary conducts daily briefings, the press area of the
White House includes workspace for television, radio, print and
online news organizations that cover the administration on a
daily basis.
