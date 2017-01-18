WASHINGTON Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump
said his administration will not move the press briefing room
out of the White House into a larger space but will choose the
media representatives who go into it, according to an interview
with Fox News.
Trump's team had discussed moving news conferences out of
the small West Wing briefing room to the Old Executive Office
Building, which is part of the White House complex, incoming
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday on ABC.
"The press went crazy, so I said, 'Let's not move it.' But
some people in the press will not be able to get in," Trump told
"Fox & Friends" in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.
"We have so many people that want to go in so we'll have to
just have to pick the people to go into the room - I'm sure
other people will be thrilled about that," he said. "But we
offered a much larger room because we need a much larger room
and we offered to do that, but they went crazy."
"And they'll be begging for a much larger room very soon,
you watch."
The current press room has about 49 seats, which are
assigned by the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).
According to WHCA President Jeff Mason, a Reuters
correspondent, the association took over the job of assigning
seats in the press room over two decades at the request of
Republican and Democratic administrations who wanted to avoid
the appearance of playing favorites.
Trump has had a contentious relationship with some prominent
U.S. news organization that he refers to derisively as the
"mainstream media," banning some news outlets during the
presidential campaign and publicly criticizing individual
reporters.
Moving the briefing room would mark a potential change in
access for reporters as the briefing room is only steps from the
Oval Office.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul)