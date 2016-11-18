U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump will hold more meetings on Friday and Saturday as he moves to select people for his cabinet and administration, his transition team told reporters on Friday.

He is scheduled to meet with the following people:

FRIDAY

MIKE HUCKABEE

*Former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate

*Under consideration for U.S. homeland security secretary

*Arrived alongside Tom Cotton, the freshman U.S. senator from Arkansas who, according to FOX News, is under consideration for U.S. Defense Secretary

SATURDAY

BETSY DEVOS

*Republican donor and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party

LEW EISENBERG

*Republican National Committee finance chairman

RETIRED GENERAL JAMES MATTIS

*Retired four-star general and head of U.S. Central Command

*Visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, a conservative-leaning think tank at Stanford University

ANDREW PUZDER

*CKE Restaurants chief executive officer and director

*Under consideration for U.S. labour secretary, according to Politico

MITT ROMNEY

*2012 Republican presidential nominee

*Former governor of Massachusetts and CEO of 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City

*Under possible consideration for U.S. secretary of state

MICHELLE RHEE

*Former chancellor of Washington D.C., public school system

*Founder of StudentsFirst, an education advocacy group

*Under consideration for education secretary, according to media reports

TODD RICKETTS

*Chicago Cubs board member

*Director and CEO of Ending Spending, a political group that has said it wants to reduce "wasteful and excessive government spending"

BOB WOODSON

*Founder and president of Center for Neighborhood Enterprise, a community development advocacy group

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)