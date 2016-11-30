Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Wednesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people:
LINDA MCMAHON
* former World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE.N) CEO and former U.S. Senate candidate in Connecticut
PREET BHARARA
* U.S. prosecutor in Manhattan appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009
SONNY PERDUE
* former Georgia governor and member of the Bipartisan Policy Center
DAN COATS
* U.S. senator from Indiana
GENERAL JOHN KELLY
* retired Marine Corps general and former commander of U.S. Southern Command
(Reporting and writing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.