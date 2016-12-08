Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Thursday and Friday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 85 meetings so far, according to his transition team. Trump was to meet with the following people on Thursday and Friday, according to his team:

THURSDAY

RETIRED ADMIRAL STAVRIDIS

* Retired U.S. Navy Admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University

ALAN MULALLY

* Former CEO of Ford Motor Co, Sept 2006 to July 2014

* Director at Google since 2014

RAUL LABRADOR

* U.S. Representative from Idaho, a Republican

* Serves on House Judiciary and Natural Resources committees

FRIDAY

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. Senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

NEXT WEEK

Trump has also invited technology industry leaders for a meeting on Dec. 14, according to media reports citing transition officials.

(Reporting and writing by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, W Simon and Frances Kerry)