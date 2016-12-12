Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Monday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

CARLY FIORINA

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

* Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

* Meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 9

RAUL LABRADOR

* U.S. Representative from Idaho, a Republican

* Serves on House Judiciary and Natural Resources committees

* Was scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 8

RICK SANTORUM

* Former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

In addition, several top executives from technology companies have been invited to a summit on Wednesday with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City, according to media reports

* Those invited include representatives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, the technology website Recode reported.

* Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

* Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal separately reported.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by W Simon)