Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Friday in New York as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Below is a list of meetings for Friday, according to Trump's transition team.
U.S. INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTORS
* Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan
* Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey
* Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
* A briefing on the U.S. intelligence agencies' final report on the subject of Russian hacking of U.S. political groups and individuals
CONDE NAST
* An off-the-record meeting about his vision for his first 100 days in office
* Meeting with various publications at request of Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour
Jenean Hampton
* Lieutenant governor of Kentucky
