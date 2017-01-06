Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. October 29 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Friday in New York as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Below is a list of meetings for Friday, according to Trump's transition team.

U.S. INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTORS

* Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan

* Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey

* Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

* A briefing on the U.S. intelligence agencies' final report on the subject of Russian hacking of U.S. political groups and individuals

CONDE NAST

* An off-the-record meeting about his vision for his first 100 days in office

* Meeting with various publications at request of Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour

Jenean Hampton

* Lieutenant governor of Kentucky

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)