BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
WASHINGTON Nov 25 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans meetings with at least eight people on Monday as he seeks to fill out his administration, including John Allison, a former chief executive of BB&T Corp, who has been mentioned as a possible pick to head the U.S. Treasury Department.
During a call with reporters on Friday, his transition team said Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Monday will also meet with:
* former Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins,
* Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,
* Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt
* General Growth Properties Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani,
* Texas Public Policy Foundation's Kathleen White,
* World Wide Technology CEO David Steward,
* and Republican U.S. Representative Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.