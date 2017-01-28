BERLIN Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the fundamental
importance of the NATO alliance and that all NATO members must
pay a fair share for their collective security, the two leaders
said in a joint statement on Saturday.
Trump and Merkel spoke by telephone on Saturday about issues
including the Middle East, North Africa, their ties to Russia
and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a German government
spokesman said, in a statement approved by both countries.
He said Merkel and Trump agreed to expand their cooperation
in combating terrorism and militancy.
Trump accepted Merkel's invitation to attend a summit of G20
industrialised countries in Hamburg in July, and said he looked
forward to welcoming Merkel to Washington soon.
