Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst /Files

BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan and eastern Ukraine on the telephone on Wednesday, a German government spokesman said on Thursday, echoing a readout from the White House.

"The Chancellor informed the President in particular about the current status of the efforts to implement the Minsk (ceasefire) agreements. They agreed to cooperate further on this," said Steffen Seibert in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Madeline Chambers)