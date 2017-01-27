MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's President Enrique
Pena Nieto and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday
agreed not to talk publicly for now about payment of the wall
the American wants to build on the United States' southern
border and that he says Mexico should finance.
In a statement, Mexico's government said that during a phone
call on Friday, the two had held "constructive and productive"
talks and broached issues including the U.S. trade deficit with
Mexico and the flow of illegal arms and drugs across the border.
"Regarding payment of the border wall, both presidents
recognized their clear and very public differences of opinion on
this sensitive subject, and agreed to resolve their differences
as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the
bilateral relationship," the statement said.
"The presidents also agreed for now to not talk publicly
about this controversial issue."
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)