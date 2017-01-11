NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump said on Wednesday he would not wait for negotiations with
Mexico to be completed before starting to build a wall along the
two countries' border.
"I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our
negotiations with Mexico which will start immediately after we
get into office, but I don't want to wait," Trump said at a news
conference.
He said his vice president-elect Mike Pence is "leading an
effort to get final approvals through various agencies and
through Congress for the wall to begin."
"Mexico in some form ... will reimburse us," Trump added.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom)