Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

MEXICO CITY Mexico's government said on Friday it rejects any attempt to use threats to influence investment in the country, one day after Donald Trump said Japanese automaker Toyota would have to pay a hefty tax to produce cars in Mexico for U.S. consumers.

"The Economy Ministry categorically rejects any attempt to influence investment decisions by companies based on fear or threats," the ministry said in a brief statement.

It made no mention of Toyota or U.S. President-elect Trump.

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump had said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)