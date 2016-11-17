MEXICO CITY Nov 16 Mexico's Finance Minister and the chief executive officer of state-owned oil company Pemex concluded a round of meetings with investors in New York, a statement said on Wednesday, to reassure markets after Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win sent the peso into free fall.

In a statement to Mexico's bourse, Pemex said the meetings were aimed at presenting Pemex's business plan and highlighting the capacity of Latin American's second-largest economy to face international headwinds.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Pemex CEO Jose Antonio Gonzalez attended the meetings, which also included ratings agencies and financial analysts.

Mexico's peso lost nearly 9 percent last week, its worst five-day stretch since October 2008, on fears Trump will make good on promises to scuttle a free-trade deal with Mexico and force the country to pay for a wall on the U.S. Southern border. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)