WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto held an hour-long phone conversation on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing unnamed sources, without saying what they talked about.

The report comes amid a growing crisis over border security and trade, after Pena Nieto scrapped a planned trip to Washington to meet Trump, who has repeatedly demanded that Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S. border to halt illegal immigration. Earlier on Friday, Trump said in a tweet that Mexico "has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough."

