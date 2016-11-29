BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name financier Steven Mnuchin as his choice for Treasury secretary and the announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the transition. (Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: