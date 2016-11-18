BRUSSELS Nov 18 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by
telephone on Friday and agreed the "enduring importance" of the
Western military alliance.
"The president-elect and the secretary general both
underlined NATO's enduring importance, and discussed how NATO is
adapting to the new security environment, including to counter
the threat of terrorism," NATO said in a statement.
The two leaders also discussed defence spending and agreed
that "progress has been made on fairer burden-sharing, but that
there is more to do," in an apparent reference to the United
States far greater outlay on its military to protect Europe.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)