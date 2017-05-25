BRUSSELS Canada will continue sharing intelligence with its allies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, despite reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration sharing or leaking sensitive information.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of a meeting of NATO leaders, which will be Trump's first, Trudeau said when asked whether he was worried about sharing information with Washington:

"The track-record has shown that collaboration and cooperation between allies, friends and partners has saved lives and keeps all of our citizens safe. We will continue to collaborate and to work together," he told reporters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure after leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester attack that killed 22 people on Monday.

Canada, Britain and the United States are part of the Five Eyes intelligence network that also includes Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)