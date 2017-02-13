A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would deal with North Korea "very strongly," after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of ballistic missile.

"Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly," said Trump, a Republican, during a joint press conference at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. leader did not detail how he would respond to North Korea's actions.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)