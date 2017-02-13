WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would deal with North Korea "very strongly," after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of ballistic missile.
"Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly," said Trump, a Republican, during a joint press conference at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. leader did not detail how he would respond to North Korea's actions.
NEW DELHI Indian meat traders plan to take the government to court over new rules banning the trading of cattle including buffalo for slaughter, calling it a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to hurt the business run mainly by Muslims.