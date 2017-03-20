U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."

Trump made the comments to reporters while departing his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spent the weekend. Trump said administration officials had meetings during the weekend about North Korea, among other issues.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)