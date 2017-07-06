FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says U.S. will confront threat from North Korea very strongly
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in a day

Trump says U.S. will confront threat from North Korea very strongly

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would confront the threat from North Korea very strongly and urged nations around the world to show Pyongyang that there would be consequences for its nuclear and missile program.

Trump, speaking during a news conference in Warsaw, said there were "severe things" that the United States was considering with regard to North Korea but noted that he would not draw a red line.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; editing by Andrew Roche

