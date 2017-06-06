BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, a White House official said on Monday.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency writes money-laundering rules and bank charters and is one of several regulators that monitor the health of Wall Street. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Eric Beech)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)