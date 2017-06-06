WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, a White House official said on Monday.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency writes money-laundering rules and bank charters and is one of several regulators that monitor the health of Wall Street. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Eric Beech)