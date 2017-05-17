By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 Online betting markets are
increasingly seeing action on bets predicting U.S. President
Donald Trump's impeachment in the wake of controversies
surrounding the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.
On online political stock market PredictIt, chances of Trump
being impeached in 2017 hit a record 30 percent late Tuesday on
heavy volume, following reports of a memo written by Comey that
said Trump had asked him to end the FBI's investigation into
ties between former White House national security adviser
Michael Flynn and Russia.
As of mid-morning Wednesday, the numbers fell to about 27
percent but were still significantly higher than 7 percent just
last Monday. Trading volume was also at a record of 60,700 bets,
up from just 5,500 on May 8.
PredictIt is jointly run by Washington political consultancy
Aristotle and Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand.
All of its users are registered U.S. voters.
British bookmaker Betfair also said that punters had bet
more than 5,000 pounds ($6,470) on an early departure for Trump
in the hours after it was reported Trump had asked Comey to shut
down the Russia investigation.
Another British betting firm Ladbrokes cut the price of a
Trump impeachment to odds-on at 4-5 from 11-10, equivalent to
about 56 percent probability that Trump will be removed from
office.
"Political punters are wondering how many more scandals can
Trump overcome," said Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge.
"And despite the short price on offer, money has poured in
for the President to be impeached, leaving us with little option
but to cut the odds."
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)