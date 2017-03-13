March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee
to head the Agriculture Department said in Senate ethics
disclosure forms that he would place his assets, which include
part ownership of a grain merchandising company, into a blind
trust.
Republican Sonny Perdue was tapped to head the department
the day before Trump's inauguration. Progress on
his confirmation has been slow, with media reports suggesting
that undoing his various business entanglements caused the delay
in the ethics filings.
Representatives for Perdue did not immediately respond to
calls seeking comment on the delays.
The divestiture plan was disclosed in filings posted online
over the weekend by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Submitting the ethics filings is a key step toward possible
confirmation.
Perdue, the former governor of Georgia, also said he would
resign his positions from the National Grain and Feed
Association, the Bipartisan Policy Center Governor's Council and
the Georgia Agribusiness Council.
Perdue has received strong support from agricultural trade
groups. The Senate Agriculture Committee has not yet released a
schedule for his confirmation hearings.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)