(Adds investor comment, company comments)
By Roberta Rampton and Deena Beasley
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES Jan 31 U.S. President
Donald Trump on Tuesday met with top executives from some of the
biggest drugmakers, calling on them to boost U.S. production and
lower prices, while he also promised to speed up approval times
for new medicines.
Trump reiterated that the government was paying too much for
medicines in its health programs for older, disabled and poor
people and said he would soon appoint a new U.S. Food and Drug
Administration leader.
At the same time, the meeting between Trump and the
pharmaceutical executives signaled a defusing of tensions
between the two that have kept drug stocks in check since the
presidential election. Shares of most of the group rallied
Tuesday following the meeting, even as the broader stock market
slid.
High drug prices have become a national issue during the
past two years as healthcare costs rise. Pharmaceutical stocks
have seesawed since Trump was elected, rising on hopes that he
would not enact changes and more recently falling on comments
about what actions he might take to lower their prices.
"Trump is a populist above all else, and having these (drug)
prices skyrocket, he's commented that under his administration,
this is not going to happen," said market strategist Quincy
Krosby of Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
She said Trump was playing a balancing act between
controlling prices and loosening regulations. "I don't think the
majority of Americans want all regulations lifted from drug
makers."
Attending the meeting were top executives at Merck & Co Inc
, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli
Lilly & Co, Amgen Inc and Switzerland's
Novartis AG as well as the head of the Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers of America lobbying group.
According to a transcript of the televised portion of the
meeting, Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway promised
to add 1,600 U.S. jobs at his California-based biotechnology
company.
Lilly and Merck said by email after the meeting that they
were encouraged by Trump's focus on innovation.
Lilly said discussion topics also included stronger trade
agreements, tax reform and removing "outdated regulations that
drive up costs and slow innovation."
"Tax, deregulation - those are things that could really help
us expand operations," Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said.
Officials at the other companies did not immediately respond
to requests for additional comment.
Shares of the six companies were mostly higher, for an
overall gain averaging 0.7 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent
drop in the broad S&P 500. The Nasdaq Biotech Index
was up 0.9 percent, reversing earlier losses, and the S&P
500 health care index gained 0.6 percent.
"ASTRONOMICAL" PRICING
Trump told the drugmakers that pricing had been
"astronomical."
"We have to get prices down for a lot of reasons. We have no
choice, for Medicare and Medicaid," Trump said, citing the
nation's government insurance programs for the elderly, the poor
and the disabled that together are the largest U.S. purchaser of
medications.
Trump also said currency devaluation by other countries had
increased drugmakers' outsourcing their production, and he
called on the companies to make more of their products in the
United States.
Foreign countries must pay fair share for drug development
costs, he added. "We're going to end global freeloading."
The United States typically pays more for drugs than any
other developed nation.
Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez, who is chairman-elect of the
industry lobbying group, said last week that he wanted to talk
to Trump about efforts to develop pricing models that would pay
for clinical results rather than a flat price per pill, as well
as plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, which is popularly
known as "Obamacare."
Trump spooked pharmaceutical and biotech investors by
saying on Jan. 11, before his inauguration, that drug companies
were "getting away with murder" on what they charged the
government for medicine and that he would do something about it.
Company executives, meanwhile, have tried to tread a careful
line in defending their industry while expressing optimism that
the United States would continue to reward scientific advances.
"Regulations - great, streamlining the FDA, perhaps," Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago
said. "But if Trump is going to address his constituency, drug
prices have to come down. So I think this is maybe a Pyrrhic
victory."
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech, Ben Hirschler, John
Miller, Deena Beasley, Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)