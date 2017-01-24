By Terray Sylvester
| CANNON BALL, N.D.
CANNON BALL, N.D. Jan 24 Tribal leaders
protesting the construction of a controversial North Dakota
pipeline vowed on Tuesday to fight U.S. President Donald Trump's
order to revive the $3.8 billion project, calling his decision a
"bad move."
Protesters have rallied for months against plans to route
the Dakota Access pipeline under a lake near the Standing Rock
Sioux reservation, saying it threatened water resources and
sacred Native American sites.
The tribe, which has fought to stop the pipeline since last
year, won a major victory last month when the government denied
Energy Transfer Partners LP the right to run the
pipeline under Lake Oahe, a water source upstream from the
reservation.
Trump's order instructed the Army and the Army Corps of
Engineers to review the decision.
The Republican president also signed an order reviving the
C$8 billion ($6.1 billion) Keystone XL pipeline project, which
was rejected in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama.
As a small airplane circled over the main protest camp near
the Dakota Access pipeline on Tuesday, the mood following the
White House's announcement was calm but defiant.
"I'm staying here," Benjamin Buffalo, a 45-year-old
Blackfeet tribal member from Browning, Montana, told a reporter.
"I'm standing with the natives. This is our future."
Buffalo has been at the camp since August, when tensions
started to flare up between law enforcement officers and
protesters, who have been backed by Hollywood celebrities,
veterans and other activists.
The tribe had recently called for protesters to leave after
the Army Corps of Engineers agreed to an environmental review
last month, saying the battle had moved beyond the camp and into
the courts or back rooms for negotiations with the government.
The tribe also warned that the camp itself might contaminate
the river if hit by heavy flooding in March, when waters are
expected to rise.
On Tuesday, Standing Rock leaders said they would meet in
the coming days to plan next steps. Some said they feared fresh
violence after past clashes between protesters and law
enforcement officers.
Dana Yellow Fat, Standing Rock Sioux tribal council member
at large, called Trump's order "a poor decision and a bad move"
and said he worried about injuries if new violence broke out.
"Now you're going to see both sides gear up for even more
actions on the ground because you have a group of people that is
determined to stop that pipeline one way or another," he told
Reuters.
Yellow Fat said he was unsure whether the tribe would back
away from its request for protesters to leave the camp, but said
Trump's order has prompted "a total re-evaluation of our recent
actions."
Since the exit of the Standing Rock Sioux, the camp has been
less organized, with no regular sunrise prayers and communal
kitchens that now only serve food sporadically. In some spots,
tents are buried under snow and as many as 60 cars have been
abandoned.
Tribal officials expect the cleanup of the site to take
about a month.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department urged activists to
remain peaceful in light of Trump's order and said they were
bracing for a possible resurgence in protests.
"We're preparing for anything that might come," department
spokeswoman Maxine Herr said. "We continue to monitor the
situation."
She declined to say whether additional officers would be
sent to the protest site.
Morton County spokesman Rob Keller on Monday said police had
no plans to forcibly remove people from the campsite, where
protesters now number 500 to 600, down from the nearly 10,000
once there.
Many in the camp, some of them members of Native American
tribes from other parts of the country, had already planned to
defy the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's call to leave, saying the
fight against the pipeline was not over.
Forest Borie, 33, of Magalia, California, said the protest
will only become more intense.
"Our struggle to protect the planet is getting more intense,
and the stakes are getting higher, said Borie, who has been at
the camp since early November.
(Reporting by Terray Sylvester; additional reporting by Timothy
Mclaughlin in Chicago; writing by Ben Klayman; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)