Angolan president dos Santos returns from Spain -Angop

May 29 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has returned from Spain, state-owned news Agency Angop said on Monday, following confirmation the 74-year-old was in the European country for health checks. Dos Santos, Africa's second-longest ruler, had been in Spain since the start of May, for what was officially billed as a private, two-week overseas visit, has fuelled speculation about his health when he failed to return.