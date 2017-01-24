Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign
two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the
Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2jNqrsb)
Former president Barack Obama rejected Transcanada Corp's
Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after
environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than
seven years.
Energy Transfer Partners' $3.8 billion Dakota Access
Pipeline has also faced opposition.
Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the
pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation,
saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred
Native American sites.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)