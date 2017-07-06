FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Polish president says U.S. serious about Poland's security
July 6, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Polish president says U.S. serious about Poland's security

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States is serious about the security of its ally Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in Warsaw.

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda during their bilateral meeting, as he visits Poland for the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

"We see ourselves as loyal partners who cooperate on a number of issues, among others on security," Duda told a joint news conference with Trump in Warsaw's Royal Castle.

"I have a feeling that the United States is serious about Poland's security."

Poland hosts some 900 U.S. troops as part of a rotating NATO force in eastern Europe to counter potential threats from Russia.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Andrew Roche

