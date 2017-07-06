FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Russia disagrees with Trump its behaviour 'destabilising' - Kremlin
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 10:08 AM / a day ago

Russia disagrees with Trump its behaviour 'destabilising' - Kremlin

2 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it disagreed with U.S. President Donald Trump's assessment of Russia's behaviour as "destabilising."

Trump told a news conference in Warsaw earlier on Thursday that the United States was working with Poland to address Russia's "destabilising behaviour".

"We disagree with such an approach," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov said that the Kremlin also regretted a lack of understanding between Russia and the United States about expectations for their future relations.

"This is exactly why we are waiting for the first meeting of the two presidents," said Peskov.

"They will be able to personally exchange their thoughts on the most topical issues and, what is most important, this will be an opportunity to get acquainted and finally understand the true approach of each other to bilateral relations, not the approach which is broadcast by mass media."

Putin and Trump are due to hold their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 nations in Hamburg on Friday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.