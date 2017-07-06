Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor, attending a meeting of EU leaders with Donald Trump in Warsaw, has invited the U.S. president to visit Slovenia and Trump has accepted the invitation, Pahor's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

It did not say when the visit could take place.

Trump's wife Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica in Eastern Slovenia and started her modelling career in the capital Ljubljana, before moving to the United States to pursue her career.