WASHINGTON The Trump administration condemned what it called the "anti-police atmosphere" in America and called for more law enforcement and more effective policing in a statement on the White House website after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump administration will end it," said the statement on (www.whitehouse.gov) after it was taken over by the new administration.

The statement said Trump was still committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, adding, "Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more effective policing."

