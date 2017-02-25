WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump
announced on Saturday that he will not attend the annual White
House Correspondents Association dinner, a high-profile event
that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.
"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents'
Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have
a great evening!", Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump has had a strained relationship with the press
calling journalists "the enemy of the people" and frequently
criticizing outlets and individual reporters whose coverage he
does not like.
The annual dinner will be held on April 29 in Washington.
Some news outlets such as Bloomberg News and the New Yorker
that typically host lavish after-parties have said they are
backing out this year.
On Friday, the White House excluded several major U.S. news
organizations, including some it has criticized, from an
off-camera briefing held by the White House press secretary.
Reporters for CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Los
Angeles Times and BuzzFeed were not allowed into the session in
the office of press secretary Sean Spicer, a decision that drew
strong protests.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Andy Sullivan in Washington;
Editing by Mary Milliken)