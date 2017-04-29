By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, April 29
month, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to turn out
in Washington on Saturday to voice concern over climate change
in a mass demonstration marking the 100th day of Donald Trump's
presidency.
The Peoples Climate Marches in dozens of cities including
the U.S. capital, are part of a broader effort to build momentum
behind candidates with strong environmental records for next
year's midterm elections and the 2020 presidential race,
organizers said.
"We're using this as a tactic to advance the strategy of
building enough power to win on climate over the course of the
long haul," said Paul Getsos, national coordinator for the
Peoples Climate Movement. Sponsors of Saturday's events include
labor unions, the Sierra Club and civil rights groups.
As a side theme, marchers will protest Trump's crackdown on
illegal immigrants and other issues championed by the maverick
Republican billionaire.
Since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, there have been
national protests focused on issues ranging from abortion rights
to immigration and science policy.
Last weekend, thousands turned out for the March for
Science, a de facto protest against what activists call a denial
in Trump's Washington of evidence-based science.
Trump's administration is considering withdrawing from the
Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries signed in hopes
of curbing global warming. Trump has also proposed deep cuts for
the Environmental Protection Agency.
In his campaign, Trump called climate change a hoax. Last
month he kept a promise to the coal industry by undoing
climate-change rules put in place by his predecessor, Democrat
Barack Obama.
Myron Ebell, a climate change skeptic at the Competitive
Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank, said the march
would have little impact on the administration.
"The real decisions are made in this country in elections,
and we have now a president and a House and a Senate that are
determined to pursue a pro-energy agenda," he said by telephone.
Environmental activists believe public opinion is on their
side. A Gallup poll this month showed 59 percent of Americans
agreed environmental protection should take priority over
increased U.S. energy production.
Trump representatives had no immediate comment on the
planned protest.
In the main event in Washington, protesters will march from
the Capitol to surround the White House, then hold a rally.
Dozens of "sister" marches are planned for other North America
locales, from Anapolish Royal, Nova Scotia, to Dutch Harbor in
Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Overseas, about three dozen events
range from a protest in Vienna to a tree-planting event in
Zambia.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)