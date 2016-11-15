U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are not due to meet before Trump assumes office on Jan. 20, 2017, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two men spoke by phone on Monday night and agreed to work together towards "constructive cooperation", including on fighting terrorism.

Trump had previously spoken of wanting to meet Putin, possibly before his inauguration.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday that no agreement to meet up before Jan. 20 had been reached during their first phone call since Trump won the U.S. election.

He also said that the two men had not discussed the Ukraine crisis or the status of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

