U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump voiced caution on Wednesday on his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would wait and see about future ties with Moscow.

But Trump, at a White House news conference, said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meetings in Moscow this week, which included a meeting with Putin, went better than expected.

