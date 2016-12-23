WASHINGTON Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir
Putin, in a letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump this
month, sought bilateral cooperation and a "new level" of
U.S.-Russian relations, according to a copy of the letter
released by Trump's team on Friday.
"I hope that ... we will be able - by acting in a
constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to
restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different
areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the
international scene to a qualitatively new level," Putin wrote
in the Dec. 15 letter, according to Trump's transition team.
Trump, in a accompanying statement, said he hoped both
countries could "live up to these thoughts" rather than "have to
travel an alternative path."
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)