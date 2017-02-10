MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday that Ljubljana would be a good place for him to
meet U.S. President Donald Trump, but that the decision about
where to meet was not Moscow's alone.
Putin made the comments after Slovenia offered its capital
as a venue for a first meeting between the Russian and U.S.
leaders, though no date for such a meeting has yet been agreed.
"As regards Ljubljana, Slovenia in general, it is of course
a brilliant place to have a dialogue of such a sort. But it
doesn't depend only on us, it depends on a whole series of
circumstances," Putin told reporters after meeting Slovenian
President Borut Pahor in Moscow.
"If these meetings ever happen, we don't have anything
against Ljubljana."
Melania Trump, the U.S. president's wife, grew up in
Slovenia.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing
by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)