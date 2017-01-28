WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about how they could work together on fighting Islamic State and achieving peace in Syria, the White House said on Saturday.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the White House said in a brief statement about the hour-long call, released hours after it ended and long after the Kremlin gave its account of the conversation.

"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lesley Wroughton; editing by Grant McCool)