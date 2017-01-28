WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Donald Trump and
Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about how they could
work together on fighting Islamic State and achieving peace in
Syria, the White House said on Saturday.
"The positive call was a significant start to improving the
relationship between the United States and Russia that is in
need of repair," the White House said in a brief statement about
the hour-long call, released hours after it ended and long after
the Kremlin gave its account of the conversation.
"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that
after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle
terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the
White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lesley Wroughton; editing by
Grant McCool)