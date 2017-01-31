By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Senate panel tasked
with vetting Andrew Puzder to head the Labor Department has
postponed its tentative plans to hold his confirmation hearing
yet again, a move that some political strategists say could
signal trouble for the fast-food executive.
An aide for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor
and Pensions said on Tuesday that the panel will not
"officially" schedule a hearing "until the committee has
received his paperwork from the Office of Government Ethics."
The committee had planned to hold Puzder's hearing on Feb.
7. Prior to that, the committee eyed three other possible
hearing dates.
Puzder, who is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, is one of several
of President Donald Trump's nominees who has faced particularly
strong opposition from Senate Democrats and progressive groups.
His nomination sparked protests by some CKE fast-food
workers and the union-backed "Fight for $15" movement to raise
the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
George Thompson, a spokesman for Puzder, said Democrats and
special interest groups were "obstructing President Trump's
nominees" and that Puzder is "a proven job creator."
Puzder has criticized an overtime rule championed by the
Obama administration and opposes raising the minimum wage to $15
an hour.
Last week, workers at franchised locations of Carl's Jr. and
Hardee's, which are part of CKE's restaurant portfolio, filed a
range of complaints, alleging wage theft and harassment, among
other things.
Additionally, some of CKE's racy advertisements featuring
women in bikinis have caused Democrats to ask questions about
how Puzder will address sexual harassment in the workplace.
"I like our ads. I like beautiful women eating burgers in
bikinis," he was quoted as saying in a 2015 article in
Entrepreneur magazine. He added that those ads "did take on my
personality."
Experts say the repeated postponement of Puzder's hearing
and the delays over his ethics paperwork since he was first
nominated on Dec. 8 are unusual and could be a sign of problems.
"It is a likely sign that the vetting is turning up problems
and they are trying to figure out how to deal with them," said
Matthew Miller, a partner at the crisis management firm Vianovo.
The new delays come on the same day that the same committee
voted along party lines to advance Betsy DeVos' nomination as
education secretary to the full Senate floor.
On another Senate panel, meanwhile, Democrats boycotted
confirmation votes for Treasury Secretary-nominee Steve Mnuchin
and Health and Human Services Secretary-nominee Tom Price.
