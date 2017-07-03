FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Trump discusses concern over Qatar dispute with Gulf, Arab states in calls
#Energy
July 3, 2017 / 3:42 AM / 2 days ago

Trump discusses concern over Qatar dispute with Gulf, Arab states in calls

1 Min Read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke separately to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar on Sunday to discuss his "concerns about the ongoing dispute" between Qatar and its Gulf and Arab neighbors, the White House said.

"He reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology. The president also underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability," the White House said.

"President Trump, nevertheless, believes that the overriding objective of his initiative is the cessation of funding for terrorism," it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Tait)

