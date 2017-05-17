May 17 U.S. industry groups have submitted hundreds of pages of recommendations to President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks, detailing ways they think he could ease their regulatory burden.

The comments can be found at the following web sites: here and here

Here is a selection of some of their suggestions:

EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE

* GREENHOUSE GAS REPORTING RULE - Modify the U.S. Clean Air Act's Greenhouse Gas Reporting rule to create incentives for carbon capture and storage technology, in which carbon dioxide emissions are captured and stored underground.

* STACK TESTING - Eliminate redundant stack testing currently required under parts of the U.S. Clean Air Act.

* ONCE IN-ALWAYS IN - Eliminate a provision of the U.S. Clean Air Act that requires a major source of emissions to always be treated as a major source, even if it later adds technology to reduce those emissions. This change was also requested by other groups, including the American Fuel & Petrochemicals Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute.

AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICALS MANUFACTURERS

* NEW SOURCE REVIEW - Modify the New Source Review permitting process required under the U.S. Clean Air Act to eliminate the need to consider emissions increases from non-modified affected emission units at a plant, and allow "project netting" that accounts for emissions reductions elsewhere at a plant.

* NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARDS - Review an EPA decision to tighten ozone standards in a way that would likely expose more company facilities to tougher Clean Air Act rules.

* RENEWABLE FUEL STANDARD - Ensure average mandated ethanol content in gasoline does not exceed 9.7 percent of projected U.S. demand.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION

* RENEWABLE FUEL STANDARD - Ensure EPA continues to boost the mandated volumes of biofuels in gasoline and other road fuels.

AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL

* AIR PERMITS: Reduce the burden of air and ozone permitting regulation to make it easier to greenlight projects.

* EPA TRANSPARENCY: Increase the transparency of the science EPA relies upon in its rule-making.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS

* NEW SOURCE PERFORMANCE STANDARDS: "Streamline specific NSPS and NESHAP regulations to eliminate redundant requirements, conflicts between rules, and undue complexity, resulting in practical and understandable regulations without reduced protection of the environment."

INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

* NEW SOURCE PERFORMANCE STANDARDS: Review rules seeking to limit fugitive emissions from oil and gas installations.

* NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARDS: Like AFPM and others, IPAA wants a review of planned tightening of ozone standards that could ramp up regulatory burdens.

* MORE COLLABORATIVE ENFORCEMENT: "EPA needs to thoroughly review and revise its federal enforcement process. It needs to create an enforcement program that treats the regulated community with fairness, respect and dignity."

AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE

* NEW SOURCE REVIEW: "There continues to be a need for NSR reforms that simplify and streamline permitting."

* NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARDS: Review various aspects of ozone standards and enforcement to ease regulatory burdens.

* GREENHOUSE GAS REPORTING RULE - Require less frequent, and less arduous reporting of greenhouse gas emissions.

NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION

* NEW SOURCE PERFORMANCE STANDARDS: Reconsider aspects of this regulation, including those requiring a New Source Review permit for a plant undergoing any modification - "an enormous additional environmental review process that stifles modernization and efficiency upgrades."

* FINANCIAL ASSURANCE FOR HARD ROCK MINING: Eliminate EPA rule that would require an increase in funds available to reclaim post-mining sites.

* ENDANGERED SPECIES ACT: Overturn "misuse of the Endangered Species Act which has put 10 million acres across a few western states off limits from mining." (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)