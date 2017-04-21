WASHINGTON, April 21 President Donald Trump will
order the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday to examine two
powers given to regulators after the 2008 financial crisis to
police large financial firms, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said.
In his first visit to the Treasury building, Trump will sign
two memos, both viewed by analysts as largely symbolic gestures.
One will temporarily bar regulators from identifying new
nonbank financial institutions as "systemically important
financial institutions” (SIFIs) needing tighter oversight, while
also ordering a review of the SIFI process, Mnuchin said in a
briefing with reporters.
The other memo will put a temporary halt to the use of
“orderly liquidation authority” to unwind troubled financial
institutions, unless the president directs it in an emergency.
Trump will order a review of this, as well, Mnuchin said.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)