WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of
April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited
Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on
Wednesday.
Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, Congress has approved 13
CRA resolutions rolling back Obama-era regulations, most of
concern to business interests. Trump has signed 11 of these into
law.
"There are several more that we hope to sign before this
window closes on April 28," said Marc Short, director of
legislative affairs at the White House, on a conference call
with reporters.
