CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to say the president made his remarks about Dodd-Frank shortly before the signing of the executive order, not during the signing)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The White House confirmed on Monday that a new executive order to slash regulations will not apply to independent regulatory agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, a spokeswoman said.
President Donald Trump complained about the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in a meeting with small business owners, in which he referred to the law as a "disaster." He made his remarks shortly before signing the executive order.
However, most of the regulators tasked with writing rules and implementing Dodd-Frank are independent, and therefore are not covered by the order. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Reese)
