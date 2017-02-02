WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Donald Trump, who is
strongly backed by evangelical Christian voters, on Thursday
promised to "totally destroy" a 1954 U.S. law barring churches
and other religious institutions from political activity if they
want to keep tax-exempt status.
Trump made his comments about a measure called the Johnson
Amendment during remarks at the annual National Prayer
Breakfast.
"I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment
and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and
without fear of retribution. I will do that, remember," Trump
told an audience including politicians, religious leaders and
guests such as Jordan's King Abdullah.
The Johnson Amendment prohibits tax-exempt organizations
such as churches, charities and educational institutions from
directly or indirectly participating in any political campaign
in favor or against a political candidate.
It is named after Democratic former President Lyndon Johnson
and is an important statutory barrier between politics and
religion.
Trump previously spoke out against the amendment during the
campaign and won the support of evangelical Christian leaders
including Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.
A change in the law would require action in the
Republican-led U.S. Congress. After Trump's remarks, Republican
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters he has
"always supported" eliminating the Johnson Amendment.
Critics including the group Americans United for Separation
of Church and State expressed alarm.
"President Donald Trump and his allies in the religious
right seek to turn America's houses of worship into miniature
political action committees," said the group's executive
director, Barry Lynn.
"It would also lead some houses of worship to focus on
supporting candidates in exchange for financial and other aid.
That would be a disaster for both churches and politics in
America," Lynn said.
Scrapping the Johnson Amendment has been a goal of Christian
conservatives, who contend it violates free speech and religious
freedom rights. The U.S. Constitution's First Amendment
guarantees freedom of religion and bars the government from
establishing an official religion.
'PRAY FOR ARNOLD'
During his remarks at an event that typically is a solemn
affair, Trump also said virtually every other nation was taking
advantage of the United States and derided actor and former
politician Arnold Schwarzenegger over TV viewership ratings.
He said Schwarzenegger, the Republican former governor of
California, had disastrous ratings for the NBC reality TV
program "Celebrity Apprentice," which Trump previously starred
in.
"They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to
take my place. And we know how that turned out," Trump said.
"It's been a total disaster. ... And I want to just pray for
Arnold if we can, for those ratings, OK?"
Schwarzenegger, who endorsed Ohio Governor John Kasich over
Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, shot back,
alluding to the controversies of Trump's first two weeks in
office.
"Hey Donald, I have a great idea," Schwarzenegger said in a
video. "Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, because
you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And
then people can finally sleep comfortably again."
White House spokesman Sean Spicer later called Trump's
remarks "light-hearted" and part of an "absolutely beautiful"
speech.
A Trump executive order a week ago put a 120-day halt on the
U.S. refugee program, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and
imposed a 90-day suspension on people from seven predominantly
Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen.
Trump defended his directive on Thursday as crucial to
ensuring religious freedom and tolerance in America, and said he
wanted to prevent a "beachhead of intolerance" from spreading in
the United States. He also called terrorism a fundamental threat
to religious freedom.
"The world is in trouble, but we're going to straighten it
out. OK? That's what I do. I fix things," Trump said.
"When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't
worry about it," Trump added, apparently referring to telephone
conversations including one with Australian Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull.
"It's time we're going to be a little tough folks. We're
taking advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It's
not going to happen anymore," Trump said.
