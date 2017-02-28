Feb 28 The White House has assured the Renewable
Fuels Association that any executive orders changing the U.S.
Renewable Fuels Program would include measures to support use of
ethanol and biodiesel, according to a source familiar with the
discussions between the White House and the trade group.
The source, who requested anonymity, said the group was told
the executive order could include a long-awaited waiver that
would allow E15 gasoline to be sold more easily during
summertime months, a review of how the Environmental Protection
Agency estimates emissions impacts of biofuels, and support for
a congressional tax credit for domestic producers of biodiesel.
A White House official did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)